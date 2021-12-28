Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Shares Down 5.7%

Gazit Globe Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF)’s stock price fell 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.74 and last traded at $6.74. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gazit Globe in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Gazit Globe alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.62.

Gazit-Globe Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of income-producing real estate around the world, and focuses on grocery-anchored shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: North Europe, Central and East Europe, Israel, Brazil, United States, and Other Segments.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Gazit Globe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gazit Globe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.