General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 524,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 163,549 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $102,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11,150.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 467.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 325.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.50.

GD opened at $207.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.37 and its 200-day moving average is $197.61. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $144.50 and a 52-week high of $210.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 40.86%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

