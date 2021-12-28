Genesis Shards (GS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $46,845.00

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Genesis Shards has a total market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $46,845.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Genesis Shards has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00058713 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,782.39 or 0.07892131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00076093 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,279.53 or 1.00737500 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00052360 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008107 BTC.

About Genesis Shards

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

