Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Earns Sell Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company restated their sell rating on shares of Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a C$20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GBNXF. Raymond James lifted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gibson Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Gibson Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBNXF opened at $17.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average of $18.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.35. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, water, oilfield waste, and refined products. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure and Marketing.

