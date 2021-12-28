Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Holdings Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 55.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,322 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $5,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 48.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 34.4% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

LIT opened at $83.58 on Tuesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $54.88 and a 1 year high of $97.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.62.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

