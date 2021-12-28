Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,333 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at $287,000. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,894,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 29,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 31.1% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RYLD opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $25.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.98.

