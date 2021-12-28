Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.26

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.258 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$30.78 and a 1 year high of C$38.97.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported C$6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$5.44. The company had revenue of C$98.27 million during the quarter.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.