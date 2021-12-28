Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$105.43.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRT.UN. CIBC raised their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$105.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$95.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of GRT.UN traded up C$0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$104.07. 8,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,741. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.84 billion and a PE ratio of 6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.46, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$99.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$91.61. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$71.66 and a one year high of C$104.26.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

