Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP) Trading Down 0.5%

Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP)’s share price traded down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01). 45,576 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 500,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.11 ($0.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. Greencoat Renewables’s payout ratio is 178.24%.

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in Ireland and France. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 21 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 557 megawatts in Ireland. It also invests in wind and solar assets in other Northern European countries. Greencoat Renewables PLC was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

