GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Stake Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 67.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,108 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRWG. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 41.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GRWG shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GrowGeneration in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.78.

GrowGeneration stock opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $783.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 2.74. GrowGeneration Corp. has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $67.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.28.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.28 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 4.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

