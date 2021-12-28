Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0212 per share by the bank on Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has decreased its dividend payment by 18.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a dividend payout ratio of 33.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.6%.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.53.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on AVAL shares. Scotiabank downgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,867 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

