GWM Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $68.84 on Tuesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.36 and a 1-year high of $78.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 25.62%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HIG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,544,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $387,478.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

