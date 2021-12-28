GWM Advisors LLC Buys 163 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.14.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $130.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.23. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $114.66 and a 52 week high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.88%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.