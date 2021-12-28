GWM Advisors LLC Invests $296,000 in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIOV. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000.

VIOV opened at $180.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.52. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $136.97 and a twelve month high of $193.31.

