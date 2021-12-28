GWM Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 19.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Cintas by 10.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 13.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 4.0% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Cintas by 34,580.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total value of $7,871,134.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total transaction of $8,546,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTAS stock opened at $442.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $314.62 and a 12-month high of $461.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $437.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.05.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 31.70%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.95%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $428.00.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

