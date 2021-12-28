GWM Advisors LLC Trims Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc lifted its stake in PACCAR by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 248,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,171,000 after buying an additional 160,541 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in PACCAR by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 575.9% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 38,872 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,143,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,067,000 after acquiring an additional 522,529 shares during the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $85.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $103.19. The stock has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 27.15%.

PCAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

