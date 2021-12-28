H-CYTE (HCYT) and Its Competitors Head to Head Contrast

H-CYTE (OTCMKTS: HCYT) is one of 199 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare H-CYTE to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares H-CYTE and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio H-CYTE $2.15 million -$6.46 million -1.26 H-CYTE Competitors $1.12 billion $81.27 million 1.80

H-CYTE’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than H-CYTE. H-CYTE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

H-CYTE has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, H-CYTE’s peers have a beta of 0.92, meaning that their average share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares H-CYTE and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H-CYTE -320.43% N/A -382.30% H-CYTE Competitors -716.58% -77.40% -17.88%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of H-CYTE shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for H-CYTE and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H-CYTE 0 0 0 0 N/A H-CYTE Competitors 1019 4195 7660 205 2.54

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 27.25%. Given H-CYTE’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe H-CYTE has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

H-CYTE peers beat H-CYTE on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About H-CYTE

H-Cyte, Inc. engages in the developing and delivering treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders. It offers DenerveX device, which provides pain relief from facet joint syndrome. The company was founded by Scott M. W. Haufe and Steven Gorlin on July 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

