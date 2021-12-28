Halma (LON:HLMA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,921.60

Halma plc (LON:HLMA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,921.60 ($39.27) and traded as high as GBX 3,176 ($42.69). Halma shares last traded at GBX 3,142 ($42.24), with a volume of 88,467 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLMA. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Halma from GBX 2,620 ($35.22) to GBX 3,030 ($40.73) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,980 ($40.06) target price on shares of Halma in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 2,573 ($34.59) target price on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,651.20 ($35.64).

Get Halma alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £11.93 billion and a PE ratio of 45.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,024.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,921.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a GBX 7.35 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. Halma’s payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

Halma Company Profile (LON:HLMA)

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.