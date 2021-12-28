Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust. The company’s portfolio includes commercial buildings, offices and shopping centers. It operates primarily in United Kingdom, Germany and France. Hammerson plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

HMSNF has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of Hammerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.50.

OTCMKTS:HMSNF opened at $0.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.47. Hammerson has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $0.63.

Hammerson Company Profile

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

