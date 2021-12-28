Head to Head Comparison: GigaMedia (GIGM) vs. Its Competitors

GigaMedia (NASDAQ: GIGM) is one of 105 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare GigaMedia to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GigaMedia and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GigaMedia $6.88 million -$1.29 million -8.69 GigaMedia Competitors $6.20 billion $1.30 billion 0.76

GigaMedia’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than GigaMedia. GigaMedia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

GigaMedia has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GigaMedia’s peers have a beta of 1.31, suggesting that their average stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for GigaMedia and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigaMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A GigaMedia Competitors 961 3973 8318 272 2.58

As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 19.43%. Given GigaMedia’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GigaMedia has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.6% of GigaMedia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of GigaMedia shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GigaMedia and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigaMedia -49.16% -5.26% -4.86% GigaMedia Competitors -8.92% -7.86% -2.39%

Summary

GigaMedia peers beat GigaMedia on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Ltd. engages in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

