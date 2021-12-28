Head to Head Contrast: EQT (NYSE:EQT) vs. Denbury (NYSE:DEN)

EQT (NYSE:EQT) and Denbury (NYSE:DEN) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get EQT alerts:

72.0% of EQT shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of EQT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Denbury shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares EQT and Denbury’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQT $3.06 billion 2.82 -$967.17 million ($8.82) -2.59 Denbury $750.71 million 5.09 -$1.48 billion ($2.46) -30.97

EQT has higher revenue and earnings than Denbury. Denbury is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EQT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

EQT has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Denbury has a beta of 3.57, suggesting that its share price is 257% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EQT and Denbury’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQT -28.97% 1.60% 0.72% Denbury -10.80% 12.51% 7.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for EQT and Denbury, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EQT 0 0 14 0 3.00 Denbury 0 1 7 0 2.88

EQT currently has a consensus price target of $28.45, indicating a potential upside of 24.69%. Denbury has a consensus price target of $98.82, indicating a potential upside of 29.70%. Given Denbury’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Denbury is more favorable than EQT.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of December 31, 2020, it had 143 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc. and changed its name to Denbury Inc. in September 2020. Denbury Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.