Head to Head Review: Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) & Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) and Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ascend Wellness and Tilray’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascend Wellness $143.73 million 7.53 -$25.44 million N/A N/A Tilray $513.09 million 6.83 -$367.42 million ($1.93) -3.94

Ascend Wellness has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tilray.

Profitability

This table compares Ascend Wellness and Tilray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascend Wellness -38.12% -125.36% -20.62% Tilray -83.14% -4.25% -2.89%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.0% of Tilray shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Tilray shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ascend Wellness and Tilray, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascend Wellness 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tilray 1 10 3 0 2.14

Tilray has a consensus target price of $14.35, indicating a potential upside of 88.51%. Given Tilray’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tilray is more favorable than Ascend Wellness.

Summary

Tilray beats Ascend Wellness on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascend Wellness

Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis. Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

