Head-To-Head Survey: Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) versus Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB)

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) and Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Aterian alerts:

This table compares Aterian and Hamilton Beach Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aterian $185.70 million 1.21 -$63.13 million ($9.63) -0.44 Hamilton Beach Brands $603.71 million 0.32 $46.26 million $2.00 7.04

Hamilton Beach Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Aterian. Aterian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hamilton Beach Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Aterian has a beta of 2.82, meaning that its share price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hamilton Beach Brands has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.2% of Aterian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of Hamilton Beach Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Aterian shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.9% of Hamilton Beach Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aterian and Hamilton Beach Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aterian 0 1 4 0 2.80 Hamilton Beach Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aterian presently has a consensus target price of $20.40, suggesting a potential upside of 384.56%. Given Aterian’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Aterian is more favorable than Hamilton Beach Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Aterian and Hamilton Beach Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aterian -121.17% -54.92% -22.40% Hamilton Beach Brands 3.98% 33.59% 7.76%

Summary

Hamilton Beach Brands beats Aterian on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc. is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. is a holding company, which engages in designing, marketing and distribution of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars and hotels. Its consumer brands include Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex, Hamilton Beach Professional, Weston field-to-table and farm-to-table food preparation equipment, TrueAir air purifiers, and Brightline sonic rechargeable toothbrushes. The firms licenses the brands for Wolf Gourmet countertop appliances and CHI premium garment care products. Its commercial brands include Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial. The company is founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.