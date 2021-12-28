Herold Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 15,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,658,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $611,897,000 after buying an additional 208,985 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,005,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,815,000 after purchasing an additional 291,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 8.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,747,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,468,000 after purchasing an additional 368,986 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,101,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,380,000 after purchasing an additional 146,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,997,000 after purchasing an additional 62,401 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average is $15.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.20. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.94 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.45% and a negative net margin of 493.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $38,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 21,149 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $278,320.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

