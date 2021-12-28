Herold Advisors Inc. Invests $159,000 in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 170.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 116.2% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 238.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $138.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.51. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.05 and a fifty-two week high of $149.55. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

J has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.89.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

