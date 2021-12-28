Herold Advisors Inc. Takes $146,000 Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 34.1% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 24,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 81.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 285,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,002,000 after purchasing an additional 128,347 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.86.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $77.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $81.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.68.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

In other news, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

