HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 7.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 401,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 30,225 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $13,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 20.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 84,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 14,439 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 12.8% in the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,002,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,970,000 after acquiring an additional 113,990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,955,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $426,221,000 after acquiring an additional 472,141 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 1,599.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 443,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,593,000 after acquiring an additional 417,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 267.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 18,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.56 per share, with a total value of $691,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HFC opened at $32.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.67. HollyFrontier Co. has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $42.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

HFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HollyFrontier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.11.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

