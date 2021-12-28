Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Receives C$54.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$54.29.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCG. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Home Capital Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

TSE HCG opened at C$40.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.43. Home Capital Group has a 1 year low of C$29.00 and a 1 year high of C$46.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$41.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.13.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$136.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$139.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Capital Group will post 5.2600001 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

