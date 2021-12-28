Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is a development stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on therapeutics for patients suffering from indications such as atopic dermatitis, also known as eczema. The company’s BioLexa(TM) Platform is a proprietary, patented drug compound platform. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ HOTH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 202,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.05. Hoth Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average is $1.19.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Equities research analysts expect that Hoth Therapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Hoth Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Hoth Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hoth Therapeutics by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 40,790 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hoth Therapeutics by 650.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 706,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 612,118 shares during the period. 4.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Its product pipeline focuses on potential treatments for indications including atopic dermatitis (also known as eczema), chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It offers the BioLexa Platform, a proprietary, patented, drug compound platform for the treatment of eczema.

