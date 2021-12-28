Hunter Westbrook Sells 1,626 Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) COO Hunter Westbrook sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $50,406.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hunter Westbrook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Hunter Westbrook sold 600 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $18,270.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Hunter Westbrook sold 4,576 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $139,339.20.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Hunter Westbrook sold 6,225 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $197,955.00.

NASDAQ HTBI opened at $31.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $507.75 million, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $32.28.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $38.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.60 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 12.85%. Equities analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $443,000. Salzhauer Michael grew its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 23,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,523,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

HTBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

