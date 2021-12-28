Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 430,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,308 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $12,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 24.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Huntsman by 0.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 117,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Huntsman by 13.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.54.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $33.58 on Tuesday. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $34.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.05.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.13%.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

