HyperDAO (HDAO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.69 Million

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One HyperDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0776 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. HyperDAO has a total market cap of $264.01 million and $3.69 million worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00045507 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007357 BTC.

HyperDAO Coin Profile

HyperDAO (CRYPTO:HDAO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,400,000,000 coins. HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

