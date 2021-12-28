ichi.farm (ICHI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 28th. One ichi.farm coin can now be bought for about $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular exchanges. ichi.farm has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ichi.farm alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00059087 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,788.46 or 0.07954700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00076189 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,523.16 or 0.99785374 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00052398 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008126 BTC.

About ichi.farm

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ichi.farm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ichi.farm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.