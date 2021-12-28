Idle (IDLE) Trading Down 31.4% Over Last Week

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 16% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Idle coin can currently be bought for about $2.49 or 0.00005199 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Idle has traded 31.4% lower against the US dollar. Idle has a total market cap of $8.92 million and approximately $79,150.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00059365 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,801.50 or 0.07940221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00076488 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,857.69 or 0.99960819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00052651 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008053 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,583,590 coins. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . The official website for Idle is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Idle Coin Trading

