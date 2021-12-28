IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.5625 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of TSE IGM traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$46.54. The stock had a trading volume of 48,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,012. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of C$33.43 and a 1-year high of C$51.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$47.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.12.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$890.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$882.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that IGM Financial will post 4.4099996 EPS for the current year.

IGM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on IGM Financial to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$57.25.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

