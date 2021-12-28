Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $104.52

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.52 and traded as low as $103.93. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $105.02, with a volume of 5,196,027 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

