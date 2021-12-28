Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.36.
INFN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. MKM Partners lowered Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th.
NASDAQ:INFN traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,574. Infinera has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.91.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 11.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,403 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Infinera by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Infinera by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 9.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.
About Infinera
Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.
