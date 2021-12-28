Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.36.

INFN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. MKM Partners lowered Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

NASDAQ:INFN traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,574. Infinera has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.91.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative net margin of 10.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $355.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 11.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,403 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Infinera by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Infinera by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 9.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

