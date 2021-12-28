ING Groep NV Acquires 14,704 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,704 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in NiSource were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NI. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,510,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in NiSource by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,903,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,136,000 after buying an additional 4,654,683 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,287,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,048,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,592,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,141,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,283 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NiSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.13. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $27.30.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

