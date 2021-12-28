ING Groep NV Acquires New Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.92.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $69.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 0.71. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.72 and a 52-week high of $69.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.17.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

