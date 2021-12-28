ING Groep NV Buys 120 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RL. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

RL opened at $116.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.09 and a 200 day moving average of $117.90. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $99.33 and a 52-week high of $142.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.63. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.56.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.