ING Groep NV Makes New $968,000 Investment in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATO. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 225.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 100.0% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 55.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $104.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $104.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.47.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $568.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus cut Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

