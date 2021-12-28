ING Groep NV Purchases 502 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 56.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 16.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 51.4% during the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 5.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter.

OGN stock opened at $30.09 on Tuesday. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.14.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OGN. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

