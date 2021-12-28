ING Groep NV Sells 5,784 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

ING Groep NV lowered its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,784 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Rogers Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 81.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 270.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Rogers Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 38.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RCI. TheStreet upgraded Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Desjardins downgraded Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

RCI opened at $46.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.49. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.18 and a 12-month high of $53.90.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.21. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.4059 dividend. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

