ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have commented on ING. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut ING Groep from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

NYSE:ING opened at $13.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.89. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.91.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ING Groep by 5.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,377,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,013,000 after buying an additional 2,201,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ING Groep by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,115,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,451,000 after buying an additional 71,408 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ING Groep by 6.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,270,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,019,000 after buying an additional 389,392 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ING Groep by 46.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,233,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,320,000 after buying an additional 1,983,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in ING Groep by 5.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,337,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,186,000 after buying an additional 185,848 shares during the last quarter. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

