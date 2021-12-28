ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 50,619 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 3,754,777 shares.The stock last traded at $13.90 and had previously closed at $13.91.

Several research firms have recently commented on ING. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ING Groep presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.51.

The company has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.89.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ING. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in ING Groep by 5.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,377,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201,849 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ING Groep by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,115,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,451,000 after acquiring an additional 71,408 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ING Groep by 6.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,270,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,019,000 after acquiring an additional 389,392 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 46.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,233,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,320,000 after buying an additional 1,983,134 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 5.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,337,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,186,000 after buying an additional 185,848 shares during the period. 3.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

