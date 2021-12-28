ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 50,619 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 3,754,777 shares.The stock last traded at $13.90 and had previously closed at $13.91.
Several research firms have recently commented on ING. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ING Groep presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.51.
The company has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.89.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ING. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in ING Groep by 5.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,377,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201,849 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ING Groep by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,115,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,451,000 after acquiring an additional 71,408 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ING Groep by 6.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,270,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,019,000 after acquiring an additional 389,392 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 46.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,233,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,320,000 after buying an additional 1,983,134 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 5.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,337,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,186,000 after buying an additional 185,848 shares during the period. 3.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ING Groep (NYSE:ING)
ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.
