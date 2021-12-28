InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) by 183.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in InnovAge were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INNV. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,940,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in InnovAge by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,282,000 after acquiring an additional 715,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in InnovAge by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,294,000 after acquiring an additional 449,784 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in InnovAge by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,784,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,027,000 after acquiring an additional 355,676 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in InnovAge by 320.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 412,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after acquiring an additional 314,703 shares during the period. 14.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InnovAge alerts:

INNV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler cut InnovAge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. William Blair cut InnovAge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.31.

INNV stock opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.13 million. Analysts forecast that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV).

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.