Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.78

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.78 and last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 17999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $597.14 million, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Inseego Corp. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inseego news, President Ashish Sharma bought 5,000 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $34,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dan Mondor bought 10,000 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $68,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Inseego by 24.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,294,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,514,000 after buying an additional 1,226,735 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Inseego by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,128,000 after buying an additional 264,621 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Inseego by 10.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,647,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,618,000 after buying an additional 149,411 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Inseego by 10.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,129,000 after buying an additional 126,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Inseego by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 810,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 36,961 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG)

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

