Insider Buying: Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (CVE:WEE) Insider Acquires 198,500 Shares of Stock

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (CVE:WEE) insider Douglas Burger purchased 198,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$69,598.47. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,355,133 shares in the company, valued at C$5,033,225.44.

Douglas Burger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 28th, Douglas Burger purchased 51,321 shares of Wavefront Technology Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$20,905.71.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Douglas Burger acquired 156,068 shares of Wavefront Technology Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$43,138.44.

On Friday, October 8th, Douglas Burger acquired 120,501 shares of Wavefront Technology Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$29,537.69.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Douglas Burger acquired 270,042 shares of Wavefront Technology Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$65,908.61.

Shares of WEE opened at C$0.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.12, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.35. Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.04 and a 52-week high of C$0.47. The firm has a market cap of C$33.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.13.

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc develops fluid injection technologies for oil and gas well stimulation, and improved/enhanced oil recovery in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers Powerwave process, an injection technology that improves the flow of fluids in geological materials, including sedimentary soils and fractured rock; and Primawave process, a method for aiding in-ground environmental remediation clean-up in contaminated sites.

