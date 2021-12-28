Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Sells 16,842 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $1,353,759.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $1,312,665.48.

On Monday, December 20th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,841 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $1,260,717.26.

On Friday, December 17th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,310,812.86.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,291 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $1,235,020.71.

On Monday, December 13th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,291 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,230,622.14.

On Friday, December 10th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $1,278,813.06.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,370 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $1,258,525.60.

On Monday, December 6th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 14,874 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.66, for a total transaction of $1,125,366.84.

On Friday, December 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 15,504 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total transaction of $1,161,404.64.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $1,274,770.98.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $81.44. The stock had a trading volume of 644,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,293. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.11. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.84 and a fifty-two week high of $82.83. The stock has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.66.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,560,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

