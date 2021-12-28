Insider Selling: Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Senior Officer Sells 34,395 Shares of Stock

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Senior Officer David Nevins sold 34,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.89, for a total transaction of C$580,931.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,578 shares in the company, valued at C$4,451,832.42.

TSE IIP.UN opened at C$16.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.08, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.26. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$12.96 and a 52-week high of C$18.64. The company has a market cap of C$2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 7.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0271 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.73%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IIP.UN shares. Raymond James set a C$20.25 price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.56.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

